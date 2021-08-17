Danelle Harrison named Forest Supervisor for San Bernardino National Forest

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Danelle D. Harrison has been tapped to lead the San Bernardino National Forest as its new Forest Supervisor. She reported for duty yesterday morning, replacing Tom Hall, who temporarily led the Forest over the last four months and returns to his position in Washington D.C. as a legislative affairs specialist.

As Forest Supervisor for the San Bernardino National Forest, Harrison will oversee a large staff covering all aspects of the Forest, including fire and aviation management, recreation, natural resource management, partnerships and community affairs.

“I am not only excited, but am privileged to serve in this role,” Harrison said. “Community is everything, and I am delighted to roll up my sleeves with such engaged employees, partners and stakeholders.”

Harrison is continuing a long career with the U.S. Forest Service, which began in 1999 on a seasonal trail crew on the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest outside Seattle, WA. Since then, she’s enjoyed a wide variety of experience, such as conducting entomological research at the Forest Service’s Southern Research Station in Louisiana, serving as a pre-sale forester on the Green Mountain National Forest in Vermont, and leading an integrated resource restoration pilot program for the agency out of its Washington D.C. headquarters. Harrison was later the Deputy Forest Supervisor on the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit and has served as an acting forest supervisor on the Cleveland and Modoc national forests. She most recently was the post fire recovery coordinator for the Pacific Southwest Region.

Her education includes a Bachelor of Science degree in Forest Resource Management from Tuskegee University and a Master of Science degree in Urban Forestry from Southern University and A&M College.

In her spare time, Harrison enjoys traveling, visiting museums and describes herself as a voracious reader and an adventurous eater. Harrison loves sunshine and the outdoors and is very interested in the watersheds and ecology of Southern California.