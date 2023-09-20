The Lighthouse Project Community Summit Returns Tomorrow Night

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – The Lighthouse Project is hosting a Community Summit at the City of Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center on Thursday, September 21st from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm. The event welcomes all Big Bear Valley community members and is free of charge. Families are welcome although the event is best suited for children 12 and older. Please join the Lighthouse Project for this legacy event that provides a great opportunity for members of the community to meet for the first time or reunite in support of their mission to create a “child honoring community” in our valley.

The Lighthouse Project was started by the late Tim Wood and is now under the leadership of Beth Wheat. This 501c3 organization supports a number of local programs that support the youth of Big Bear including the strings instrument program, the Big Bear Valley Immagination Library which provides free books each month to kids under 5 years of age, and and the Big Bear Valley Community Gardens Project. Under Beth’s leadership, the Lighthouse Project is also bringing back the free Community Summit to bring our community together in a positive and powerful way.

The program will include an ‘expo’ in Hofert Hall, where representatives from a number of service clubs, youth based organizations, and support services will be on hand to share information about volunteer opportunities, services, and sign ups. At approximately 7:00 PM, a presentation will begin in the PAC theater which will include inspirational messages and entertaining performances by Mountain Top Strings, Moonridge Dance Studio Youth Performers and empowering keynote speaker, singer, songwriter and motivational speaker, Monique Maffei Hester.

For all event details, visit www.BigBearLighthouseProject.org/events. For questions, email BigBearLighthouse@gmail.com. The City of Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center is located at 39707 Big Bear Boulevard in Big Bear Lake.