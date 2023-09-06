Inaugural Andrew Nettlebeck 5k Memorial Race Raises $5300 for Scholarships

Big Bear News – KBHR933.com – Grizzly – Big Bear Lake – The Inaugural Andrew Nettlebeck 5K Memorial Race far exceeded expectations by raising $5,300 with almost 200 registrants. The community came out in force to continue the legacy of the cross-country coach who battled brain cancer for 15 months prior to his passing at just 31 years old in 2022. The funds raised will be matched by the Steven G. Mihaylo Big Bear High School Education Foundation, creating more than $10K for a lucky or several lucky cross-country scholars that could be eligible for the funds. The Steven G. Mihaylo Big Bear High School Scholarship Awards ceremony will be on Saturday, June 10th beginning at 1pm at the Performing Arts Center in the City Hall building.

This is a segment from Ryan Orr’s Mountain Matters aired on KBHR-FM, 93.3 & 102.5 For these stories and more visit www.KBHR933.com or BigBearGrizzly.net.