Celebrate Smokey Bear’s 80th Birthday at the Big Bear Discovery Center!

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake –The Southern California Mountains Foundation (SCMF) invites you to celebrate Smokey Bear’s 80th birthday this Saturday, August 10th at the Big Bear Discovery Center! This special event will be packed with exciting and interactive activities for people of all ages. From educational exhibits to fun games, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Join the SCMF in honoring Smokey Bear’s incredible legacy of forest preservation and fire safety awareness. It’s a perfect day out for families, nature enthusiasts, and anyone who loves Smokey Bear’s iconic message that “Only you can prevent forest fires”, the longest-running public service announcement campaign in United States history.

Smokey Bear’s 80th birthday celebration on Saturday, August 10th is from 10am to 2pm at the Big Bear Discovery Center at 40971 North Shore Drive/Hwy 38 in Fawnskin. Make unforgettable memories together to commemorate 80 years of Smokey Bear! Learn more at www.mountainsfoundation.org.