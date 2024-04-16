Big Bear Discovery Center’s Free “Earth Day Celebration” Is This Saturday!

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Join the “Earth Day Celebration” happening at the Big Bear Discovery Center on April 20th from 10am-3pm with over 20 local organizations and vendors on site. This event is free and family friendly for people of all ages! There will be a variety of fun activities from crafts, planting programs, and guided nature walks where people can learn more about the history and the flora and fauna of the Big Bear Valley that just so happens to be the heart of the San Bernardino National Forest! Join a tour of the Baldwin Lake Ecological Reserve to explore the Pebble Plains Belly Flower blooms! Come and meet some of the Valley’s local Forest Service representatives and wildland firefighters that play a key role in managing and maintaining our beloved San Bernardino National Forest. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to meet and take a picture with Smokey Bear and Woodsy the Owl! The Big Bear Discovery Center is located at 40971 North Shore Drive/Hwy 38 in Fawnskin, CA. For more information, visit mountainsfoundation.org or call 909-382-2790.