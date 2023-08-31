SBNF Seeks Public Comments for Big Bear Mountain Resort Proposed Projects

Big Bear News – San Bernardino, CA – The Mountaintop Ranger District of the San Bernardino National Forest is initiating the preparation of an environmental assessment to consider and disclose the anticipated environmental effects of the Big Bear Mountain Resort Master Development Plan (MDP) Projects. Big Bear Mountain Resort has requested approval from the forest to complete projects from its accepted 2020 MDP. The resort operates on the forest under the existing Big Bear and Snow Summit special use permit (SUP). The proposed projects are located in three areas: within the existing SUP area; within the proposed Big Bear Connect SUP expansion area between Bear Mountain and Snow Summit (forest land outside the existing special use permit boundary), and; on private land owned by the resort.

The proposed projects within the existing permit area include the implementation of miscellaneous grading and tree clearing on existing ski trails at Bear Mountain and Snow Summit; grading at the top and bottom terminals of Chair 7 at Snow Summit; construction of a new beginner pod (Planned Lift A) and the Ripcord Extension connector between the existing Ripcord and Amusement Park ski trails; installation of a snowmaking pond near the top of Snow Summit; grading of a new summer mountain road on Bear Mountain; construction of a ski bridge at the junction of proposed lifts C and D to make the mountain road network at Bear Mountain sufficient to accommodate all operations and maintenance needs.

The projects related to the proposed Big Bear Connect expansion area between Bear Mountain and Snow Summit include: expand and connect the Bear Mountain and Snow Summit permitted boundaries with an approximately 300-acre SUP boundary expansion; install two new lifts within the proposed Big Bear Connect SUP expansion area; construct approximately 60 acres of ski trails within and adjacent to the Big Bear Connect SUP expansion area; trench and install snowmaking lines on proposed ski trails within the proposed Big Bear Connect area and connect to existing lines at Snow Summit and Bear Mountain. The projects crossing private land owned by the resort and public lands within the existing SUP area and proposed expanded SUP area involves installing summer activities, including 12 new mountain biking trails, a zipline system, and a mountain coaster.

Projects on federal land would incorporate developed recreation in compliance with the forest management plan. Projects on private land owned by the resort would be subject to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) review and are anticipated to be addressed in a separate analysis process. Due to the limited extent of the proposed projects overlapping private lands, a joint National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA)/CEQA process is not appropriate for review; however, forthcoming CEQA documentation may utilize and tier to the NEPA analyses. The proposal is consistent with the resort’s current MDP and passed the screening criteria for consideration to use forest lands. Visit the project website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=63391 for additional project details, including maps.

The forest service is requesting public comments on any component of this project. The purpose of this scoping period is to provide interested parties with an opportunity for early and meaningful participation in the NEPA process and to learn more about the project. Questions and comments regarding this proposal are an integral part of the environmental analysis process. Respondents should include: name, address, telephone number and organization represented, if any. Reference the Big Bear Mountain Resort MDP Projects and specify facts, concerns or issues and the reasons why they should be considered.

Written comments can be submitted via mail, electronically, or in person (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays) to: Danelle D. Harrison, Forest Supervisor ? Freddie Duncan, District Ranger, Mountaintop Ranger District, P.O. Box 290, Fawnskin, CA, 92333. Electronic comments including attachments can be submitted on the project website at https://cara.fs2c.usda.gov/Public//CommentInput?Project=63391 or via email to matthew.loscalzo@usda.gov.