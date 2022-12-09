Highway 38 Closes Again – Another Round of Heavy Rain Batters the Area.

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – September 12, 2022, 10:00 PM – Heavy rain fell for the third day in a row prompting the closure of Highway 38 from Bryant Street to Lake Williams Road. Only residents with proper ID will be allowed through the closure to the communities of Angelus Oaks, Mtn Home Village, Forest Falls, and any other surrounding communities, through traffic will not be allowed. A thunderstorm developed over the area dropping up to 3 inches of rain in about an hour over the El Dorado burn scar. This produced flash flooding with mud, rocks, and debris flowing down onto Highway 38 and into the community of Forest Falls. Several homes in Forest Falls were damaged with rescue units from San Bernardino currently assisting in search and possible rescue efforts. Power is currently out to much of that area while crews work on emergency repairs. On the other side of the mountain, severe mudflows also damaged several homes and prompted road closures in the community of Oak Glen. Rainfall has been less severe throughout the Big Bear Valley with most areas receiving around a half inch of rain today, bringing our 3-day total to 0.50″-1.00″. It was some much-needed relief for firefighters currently working on the Radford Fire which is now 79% contained. There is no estimate on the date or time for the re-opening of Highway 38, travelers are advised to find an alternate route.

Rocks and debris washed across Highway 38 below Angelus Oaks.