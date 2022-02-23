HWY 38 Extended Closure Due To Fuel Spill

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – UPDATE: Highway 38 expected to reopen at approximately 4pm.

Highway 38 closed in both directions at approximately 8am on Wednesday morning due to an accident near Camp Cedar Falls involving a grocery store semi truck and a 4 Runner vehicle. The unfortunate collision resulted in the puncture of the Von’s truck fuel tank releasing 100 gallons of fuel onto the highway. According to Caltrans, they were able to clean up the fuel spill that was mixed with snow and that the spill did not make its way into the US National Forest. But, based on the amount of fuel, HAZMAT was called to investigate. Contracted by Albertson’s, the parent company of Vons, Patriot Environmental Services was called to the scene. Caltrans is working to plow Highway 38 while the accident and fuel spill is being cleared. It is estimated that Highway 38 will reopen at approximately 3:30pm this afternoon.