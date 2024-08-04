SR/HWY 38 Travel Restrictions on Thursday, April 11th for the Redlands Bicycle Classic

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – As part of the 2024 Redlands Bicycle Classic, the organizing committee has announced that the Trek Onyx Summit Road Race stage will occur this Thursday, April 11th, on State Route/Highway 38 resulting in road and travel restrictions during the race.

With safety as their top primary concern, on Thursday, April 11th, SR/Highway 38 will be closed by the California Highway Patrol near Onyx Summit starting at approximately 9am and will not open for any traffic, bike or otherwise, until approximately 3pm or 4pm for downbound traffic. Travel on SR/Highway 38 from the Big Bear area will not be allowed resulting in a hard closure for downbound traffic until after all races are complete. Spectators wishing to travel to the finish line will be allowed to access Onyx Summit from the Big Bear area, but not past Onyx Summit. Due to the needs of race officials and staff, there will be no parking available at the finish.

For traffic traveling downbound SR/Highway 38 from the Angelus Oaks and Forest Falls areas, escort vehicles will be provided at Angeles Oaks. As escorts pass Valley of the Falls Drive (Forest Falls) and Mountain Home Village, vehicles from those areas will be allowed to follow the escort vehicle.

For traffic traveling upbound (to Onyx Summit and Big Bear) traffic will be allowed to move normally until the race arrives. At that point, traffic will be held behind the last race vehicle. Traffic behind the race will not be allowed to pass and will be restricted to the speed of the slowest rider. The road at Onyx Summit will be restricted to one lane at the summit. Expect long travel delays for upbound traffic. The area will be congested with race vehicles and race personnel.

The alternate routes of Highway 18, the front grade to/from Highland, or Highway 18, to/from Lucerne Valley, will be your best travel options on Thursday, April 11th, from approximately 9am to 4pm during the bike race.

The Onyx Summit race is a point-to-point road race. There will be two races, one Men’s race and one Women’s race, each featuring professional cyclists from across North America. Each race will take place inside a rolling enclosure of law enforcement and official Redlands Bicycle Classic vehicles. The Organizing Committee for the Redlands Bicycle Classic thanks the residents and businesses along the course for their assistance and patience, as they bring you one of the premier cycling events in the country.

For additional information about the Redlands Bicycle Classic, please visit our website at www.redlandsclassic.com. If you have any special needs, or are concerned about any aspect of the event please contact the Redlands Bicycle Classic at info@redlandsclassic.com.