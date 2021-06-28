Road Closure Planned for Tuesday, June 29

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Fawnskin Maintenance crew will be conducting various maintenance functions on State Route 18 (SR18) in the City of Big Bear Lake. This work will take place starting Tuesday, June 29 at 9 a.m. and conclude, same day, at 3 p.m. This work will require the closure of east and westbound traffic on Big Bear Blvd from Stanfield Cutoff to Division Dr. Westbound traffic will be detoured to State Route 38 (SR-38) via Division Dr. and eastbound traffic to northbound Stanfield Cutoff.