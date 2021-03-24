Residential Structure Fire in Big Bear

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – A residential structure fire was reported on Yosemite Drive in Moonridge at approximately 2:35 a.m., on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Upon arrival, fire crews observed a two-story, single-family home well involved on the side of the house near the chimney stack. Through a swift fire attack, fire personnel were able to quickly extinguish the fire. Two occupants were able to self-evacuate with no injuries. Due to close proximity of the structure fire, the shed was a complete loss. The structure fire required all units from the Big Bear Fire Department to respond; Battalion Chief Dan Rogers was on-scene and in command of the response. Cause of the fire is under investigation by Big Bear Fire Department.

For tips on fire safety visit our website at www.bigbearfire.org.

Photos courtesy of Big Bear Fire Department.