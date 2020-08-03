Residential Structure Fire in Big Bear City

Photo Courtesy of Big Bear Fire Department

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – A residential structure fire was reported on E Barker Blvd in Big Bear City at approximately 2:35 p.m., on Friday, March 5, 2021. Upon arrival, fire crews observed a residential structure with smoke visible from the front as well as smoke and flames from the rear of the structure. The resident of the house was able to self-evacuate with no injuries. Units continued fire suppression activity with complete knock-down obtained within approximately 10 minutes. The fire was contained to the kitchen. Fire crews were committed to the incident for approximately 2 hours.

Battalion Chief Dan Rogers was on-scene and in command of the response by Big Bear Fire Department. The fire required all units from Big Bear Fire Department to respond as well as assistance from the Sheriff’s Department.

Cause of the fire is under investigation by Big Bear Fire Department.

For tips on fire safety visit our website at www.bigbearfire.org.