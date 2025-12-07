Register Now for Big Bear Chamber’s Annual “Chamber on the Green Golf Twosome Challenge”

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Registration is now open for the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Chamber on the Green Golf Twosome Challenge”! Grab your clubs and your golf buddy for golf with purpose Friday, August 8th from 9am to 3pm at Bear Mountain Golf Course where business meets the fairway. Pair up with your favorite golf buddy or get matched with a fellow go-getter. Whether you’re here to win or just mingle, you’re in for friendly competition, creative curveballs, and a little sabotage all in support of the Big Bear Chamber!

The first 20 golfers to register get a free Boost or Sabotage so stack your game or stir the pot. Mulligans, Boosts, and Sabotages available both online and on-site. Prizes, friendly competition, and creative challenges await! Register today at bigbearchamber.com. $150 for singles, $285 for twosomes and add on a lunch box for $23. One lucky twosome will walk away as Chamber Champs, crowned for golf greatness! The deadline to register is July 25th at 5pm. If you have questions contact Kara at 562-896-1551. Visit bigbearchamber.com to sign up! Let’s play, connect, and raise some green — on the green!