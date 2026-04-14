Big Bear Chamber Announces First Ever Elevate Small Business Summit

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Big Bear Chamber of Commerce is bringing something brand new to the mountaintop this month with a full day professional development event designed exclusively for local business owners and entrepreneurs. The “Elevate Small Business Summit” will take place on Tuesday, April 21st, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Destination Big Bear, located at 713 Stocker Road in Big Bear Lake.

Billed as a high impact day of learning, collaboration, and practical growth, Elevate is the Chamber’s newest signature event and one built in direct response to what local businesses say they need most: real tools, real connections, and real momentum.

Elevate is a full day event designed to move the needle with inspiring keynote speakers, hands on workshops offering practical, actionable takeaways, breakout sessions covering strategy, marketing, leadership, and growth, an exhibitor showcase highlighting local business resources and services, networking opportunities, including lunch and a post summit happy hour.

The Chamber describes the event as a place where business owners can sharpen their plans, meet future collaborators, and connect with others who understand the challenges and rewards of running a business in a mountain community.

To ensure broad participation, the Chamber is offering FREE admission for Chamber Members and a low $25 registration fee for Non Members. Registration is now open at elevate.bigbearchamber.com. Elevate your business. Elevate Big Bear.