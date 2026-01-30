Ravens Breach Big Bear Eagle Nest, Crack Newly Laid Eggs

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The Big Bear eagle nest suffered a heartbreaking loss today after ravens breached the nest and destroyed both of Jackie and Shadow’s newly laid eggs, according to Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV).



The incident unfolded at approximately 3:26 p.m. on the popular livestream, where viewers watched a raven enter the nest and peck a hole through one of the eggs. FOBBV initially confirmed that one egg had been cracked, but later clarified that both eggs were ultimately taken by the ravens, saying Jackie and Shadow have “lost the eggs today sadly.”



It appears that a pair of ravens raided the nest, consuming at least one egg and damaging the other before the adult eagles returned. Ravens are known opportunistic nest predators, especially during brief moments when eagle parents switch incubation duties. Today’s breach occurred during one such vulnerable window.



Wildlife experts note that Jackie and Shadow may attempt to lay again this season, though timing and environmental conditions will determine whether another clutch is possible.



The loss marks a sudden and emotional turn for the tens of thousands of viewers who have been following the 2026 nesting season with anticipation.