Jackie & Shadow Begin a Hopeful Second Egg Clutch in Big Bear Valley

Big Bear News, Big Bear, CA – In a remarkable display of resilience, Big Bear’s world?famous bald eagle pair Jackie and Shadow have begun a second egg clutch just weeks after losing their first two eggs of the season. The news has sparked excitement and renewed hope among the thousands who follow the Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) live nest cams.

On the afternoon of February 24, 2026, Jackie laid the first egg of her second clutch, settling carefully over the freshly laid egg while Shadow stood guard nearby. The moment was captured on the 24/7 FOBBV nest cam and confirmed by the organization shortly afterward. This egg marks the pair’s third of the season, following the devastating loss of the first two in January when ravens breached the nest during a brief absence by the eagles.

FOBBV noted that Jackie showed familiar pre?laying behaviors before the egg arrived. These cues often signal that additional eggs may follow. Experts say a second egg could appear within days, as Jackie typically lays two to three eggs per clutch.

For now, the Big Bear community and eagle fans everywhere are celebrating this hopeful turn in the season.