Big Bear Sheriff Deputies Involved in Lethal Force Encounter Following Domestic Disturbance Call

Sugarloaf, CA – On Monday, January 30, 2023, at 1:37 a.m., deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station responded to a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of South Spruce Lane, in Sugarloaf. When deputies arrived, they learned the female suspect left the home in a vehicle, with a firearm, before deputies arrived.

During an area check, deputies located the unoccupied vehicle parked at the Maple Hill Trails. Deputies continued their search into the trails and found the suspect with the handgun. A lethal force encounter occurred, and the suspect was struck by gunfire. Life saving measures were immediately administered by the deputies. Medical aid responded and, despite life saving measures, the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division also responded and assumed the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.