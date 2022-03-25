Local Convicted Felon Arrested

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – In a release from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, deputies observed a reported stolen vehicle traveling on Moonridge Road. Upon seeing the deputy, the driver quickly turned the vehicle into a residential driveway and fled on foot into the wooded area surrounding nearby homes. While pursuing the subject on foot, deputies located a loaded handgun on the ground in the direct path taken by the subject.

Additional patrol units and aerial support from the Sheriff’s Aviation Division responded to check the area. The subject, later identified as 30-year-old Bobby Eaton, was located in a shed and detained. Deputies confirmed Eaton’s identity after he initially provided a false name.

During the investigation, deputies confirmed Eaton is currently on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for a prior conviction of being a felon in possession of a gun/ammunition.

Eaton was transported and booked at West Valley Detention Center on felony charges of being in possession of stolen property, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, providing false identification to a law enforcement official, evading a peace officer, and violation of PRCS terms and conditions. Suspect Bobby Eaton remains in custody without the possibility of bail, pending court procedures scheduled for March 28, 2022, at the San Bernardino Justice Center.