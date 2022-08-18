Big Bear High School and BLES Lock Down Update: Big Bear Sheriff’s Station Reports on the Incident

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., deputies from the Big Bear Station responded to the 500 block of Maple Lane after a witness reported a male subject making threats towards children. Out of an abundance of caution, Big Bear High School and Baldwin Lane Elementary School were placed on lockdown. Deputies conducted an area check but the suspect was not immediately located.

At about 1:36 p.m., both school lockdowns were lifted, however, as a precaution, deputies remained at the schools until the children were dismissed for the day.

Deputies continued their search and contacted a subject, identified as Sean Loudy, who matched the description of the suspect. Loudy was arrested for making terrorist threats and taken into custody. He was booked in at the Big Bear Jail where he remains in custody on $50,000 bail. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station at 909-866-0100. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

Original Story: According to the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station, Big Bear High School went on lockdown just before 1pm today. The lockdown was lifted for BBHS at approximately 1:45pm and students will be released at the regular time. There was no immediate threat to students and staff and sheriff deputies have been on the scene. Baldwin Lane Elementary School was also placed under lockdown for a shorter period of time. That lockdown has also been lifted and students were released early at 1:20pm today. Families of BBHS and BLES students were notified by way of an all-call out, District App and Facebook page. No more information is available at this time.