President’s Day Weekend Holiday Is Here!

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – With another busy weekend approaching for the President’s Day holiday, a little advance preparation will help your weekend plans run smoothly. There are plenty of activities to do to fully enjoy your experience in Big Bear. Skiing and snowboarding is available at Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley Mountain Resort. Buy your tickets in advance before they sell out! Rent skis, snowboards and other gear from one of the local ski and board shops around town or at the resorts.

Monday, February 21st, is a Fee Free Day for the US Forest Service recreation parking lots in observance of President’s Day. The US Forest Service waives recreation fees at most day-use sites on lands managed by the agency. If you are looking to enjoy the forest areas, remember to pack out what you pack in. Please don’t leave behind broken sleds, trash, and other items in the forest.

Still looking for things to do? Stop by the visitor’s center at Visit Big Bear located at 40824 Big Bear Boulevard by the entrance to the Big Bear Lake Village and open daily from 9am to 5pm. Or give them a call at 800-424-4232 for lodging, recreation or dining information also available on-line at visitbigbear.org.

For traveling off or on the mountain, remember East is Least! Traveling on Highway 38 between Big Bear City and Mentone is a less congested route as opposed to the front grade of Highway 18 to Highway 330. Highway 18 from Big Bear to Lucerne is the least traveled route with less than 10 miles of mountain driving! For traveling around town, Big Bear Boulevard as well as main backroads can also become heavily congested during busy holiday weekends. Please be patient and allow for additional drive time. You can skip driving with the traffic and dealing with parking struggles by using Mountain Transit’s FREE trolley rides to get around town with three different service routes, including one that will take you to and from the village. Visit mountaintransit.org for detailed service routes.

What ever your weekend plans include, have a wonderful and safe time in Big Bear.