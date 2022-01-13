Holiday Weekend in Big Bear!

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – With another busy holiday weekend upon us, it’s important to be prepared! For traveling off or on the mountain, remember East is Least! Traveling on HWY 38 between Big Bear City and Mentone is a less congested route as opposed to the front grade, HWY 18 to HWY 330. HWY 18 from Big Bear to Lucerne is the least traveled route with less than 10 miles of mountain driving! For traveling around town, Big Bear Blvd. as well as main backroads can also feel heavily congested with vehicles coming and going throughout the day. Be patient and drive with care. Everyone is trying to get to where they are going, be respectful of other drivers coming and going. If you are looking to skip driving with the traffic and dealing with parking struggles, remember that Mountain Transit offers FREE trolley rides to get around town with three different service routes, including one that will take you to the village!

There are plenty of activities to do to fully enjoy your experience in Big Bear. Skiing and Snowboarding is available at Big Bear Mountain Resort. Buy your tickets in advance before they sell out! Rent skis, snowboards and other gear from one of the local Ski and Board shops around town! If you are looking to enjoy the snow and forest areas, remember to pack out what you pack in! Don’t leave behind broken sleds, trash, and other items in the forest. Properly dispose of your garbage at the trash bins in each designated snow play area. Be mindful of private property and remember that trespassing is prohibited.

If your adventures include watching beautiful sunsets at the lake, remember to stay off lake ice. It is dangerous for you and the first responders rescuing you. The weather in Big Bear does not stay cold enough long enough for the lake to completely freeze, which means going on lake ice increases the risk of breaking the ice and falling in.

Looking for fun for the whole family? Stop by the Big Bear Alpine Zoo and meet all the animals!

What ever your weekend plans include, have a wonderful and safe time in Big Bear.