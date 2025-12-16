Prescribed Fire Operations Planned in Big Bear Valley December 18–20

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Big Bear Lake – The San Bernardino National Forest is preparing to conduct prescribed fire operations in the Big Bear Valley between December 18 and 20. Burn locations include areas near Highway 38 and Polique Canyon Road. Fire crews will be on site throughout ignition and will continue monitoring the area in the days that follow until the burn is fully extinguished.

Prescribed fires are an essential tool for reducing overgrown vegetation and lowering the risk of severe wildfires that threaten local communities, infrastructure, and natural resources. Drivers traveling through the area are urged to use caution, as firefighters and equipment may be positioned along roadsides to support operations.

Residents may notice smoke during the burn period. For current air quality information, visit AirNow.gov or use the AirNow mobile app. If you encounter smoke while driving, reduce your speed and turn on your headlights to improve visibility.

Forest officials will assess weather and fuel conditions in the hours leading up to each burn. If conditions are not favorable, operations may be postponed or canceled. Updates on prescribed fire activity will be available on the San Bernardino National Forest website, its social media channels, InciWeb and KBHR radio. County emergency management officials will be notified when ignitions begin.