Prescribed Burning in Big Bear This Week

Big Bear News – SAN BERNARDINO, Calif — Fire crews are preparing for more prescribed burning in the Big Bear area of the San Bernardino National Forest this week.

229 acres will be targeted to the south of the city of Big Bear Lake. Smoke will be visible. The Osito (165 acres) and Deer (21 acres) burns will be located south of both Camp Osito (2N17) and the west end of Knickerbocker (2N08) roads. The Dickies Burn (43 acres) will be south of Big Bear Village off Mid Section (2N51Y) and the east end of Knickerbocker (2N08) roads. See the map (.pdf) for details.

At least three days of burning are scheduled to begin today, Tuesday, April 20, due to optimal weather conditions for safe and productive ignitions. Predicted overnight relative humidity recoveries are expected limit smoke dispersion into the communities, but resident and visitors should be aware smoke may be noticeable.

“Spending time in a forest ecosystem where fire has a natural role means occasionally spending time with fire and smoke,” said Mountaintop District Ranger Marc Stamer. “We recognize the concern about smoke and try our best to choose burn windows when the impact will be less.”

This week’s planned burns, along with previous and future ones across Bear Valley, cumulatively builds and maintains a buffer around the community. That buffer changes fuel-driven fire behavior by slowing it down while also creating a safe space for firefighters to work.