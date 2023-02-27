City of Big Bear Lake and Chamber of Commerce Works to Assist Food Service Providers

Big Bear, CA – Big Bear News – The Big Bear Chamber of Commerce is working with the City of Big Bear Lake, CalTrans and the California HIghway Patrol to help coordinate food truck deliveries to Big Bear for food service providers. Businesses, such as restaurants, who rely on companies like Cisco and US Food for deliveries are being asked to coordinate efforts in this process. Below is an urgent message from the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce.

| Monday, February 27, 2023 |

Time Sensitive Request!

Attention: Food Service Providers

The City, the Chamber, Caltrans and CHP are working together to coordinate food supply truck deliveries to Big Bear.

You are asked to contact your food supply vendors NOW.

Instruct them to take their truck to the base of Rt. 18 to Lucerne Valley at the Mitsubishi Cement Plant TODAY ASAP.

Both sides of the highway will be used to ONLY move these food supply trucks up the mountain. Some trucks may be escorted up the mountain by CHP. The road is closed to everyone else! It may take 5 or 6 hours to ascend the mountain.

Please order only your most critical needs at this time. Please help us spread the word to every food service provider in the Valley.

Chamber staff and volunteers will also call you to be sure you get this message.

All Routes to Big Bear are CLOSED and at this time, there is no estimate on when they will open. Rt. 38 is especially impacted.

There is no guarantee that the next storm or road conditions will not interfere with plans, but we are all determined to try.

Questions?

Call the City at (909) 866-5831 or

Call Ellens’ cell at (443) 871-3056 or execdir@bigbearchamber.com

Call Patricias’ cell at (909) 767-9552 or office@bigbearchamber.com

Please ACT NOW!

