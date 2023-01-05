Big Bear Chamber Announces 2023 Business Award Winners

Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear News – The Big Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2023 Excellence in Business Award recipients. Known as the Ebbie Award, these businesses have demonstrated excellence in business in the Big Bear Valley. The Chamber seeks to recognize and celebrate these businesses to inspire all Big Bear Valley businesses to strive for excellence in their business. This year’s recipients include Barrel 33, located in the Big Bear Lake Village, owned and operated by Alayna and Manuel Reichl. The second recipient is Graphics Designed Ink Signs and Printing located on Brownie Lane, also in Big Bear Lake, owned by Melissa and Sevag Baghboudarian. This year’s Ebbie Award winners will be honored and celebrated at the Chambers’ Annual Membership Breakfast Awards Meeting on Tuesday, June 6th at the Elks Lodge from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

The Chamber is also introducing a new award this year. Two businesses have been chosen as recipients of the “Curb Appeal Improvement” Award or Curbbie Award. Lodge Podge, located at the corner of Big Bear Boulevard and SR 38 in Big Bear City, and owned by Dawn Hartmeister, will receive the award. In Big Bear Lake, the Fitness Source Big Bear, owned by Nina Mushin, is the second recipient of the Curbbie Award. The Curbbie Award recognizes the importance of good curb appeal, an essential element to attracting new customers. Improvements may include painting, landscaping, signage, a well-maintained and tidy property and an overall welcoming presence.

The Chamber will also recognize “Outstanding Employees” as nominated by Chamber member businesses. The event will also feature The Year in Review of the Chambers’ work on behalf of the business community and its member businesses. There is no fee for Chamber members to attend, however an RSVP is required and should be emailed by June 1 to office@bigbearchamber.com. Non-member business owners and general managers are also invited to attend for $20 per person.