Big Bear Chamber Valentine’s Virtual Auction Fundraiser Begins Today

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Big Bear Chamber of Commerce announces their Valentine’s Virtual Auction Fundraiser which begins today, Monday, February 7th at 10am and closes this Saturday, February 12th at 6pm. Registration is free! To view items, bid or donate, you can register in one of two ways. Text “bbchamber” to number 76278 or on-line at bbchamber.givesmart.com. Items include restaurant certificates, lodging, winter activities like skiing/snowboarding/tubing, personal care, clothing, jewelry, flowers, gift baskets, decor, even lunch with the Mayor. Due to COVID, the Big Bear Chamber has not held a fundraiser in two years. Fundraising proceeds pay for 50% of their operating expenses. Visit the site often this week and bid generously to help support the Big Bear Chamber. For more information, contact the Chamber at 909-866-4607.