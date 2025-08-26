Power Outage Today Due to Lightening Strike; Full Restoration Expected Between 3pm to 5pm; UPDATE 2:45pm: Power Fully Restored

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – UPDATE: As of 2:38pm, power has been fully restored to all of the Big Bear Valley per Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. If you are still without power, please call 1-800-808-2837.

UPDATE: As of 1:50pm, power is beginning to be restored to areas of the Big Bear Valley. Full restoration may take longer and is expected to be fully restored between 3:00pm to 5:00pm today.

At 11:49am today, Tuesday, August 26, 2025, the power went out valley wide in Big Bear. Per Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc., after crews were dispatched to investigate, it was discovered that the outage is due to a lightening strike to one of Southern California Edison lines. They are working to fully restore power and, as of 1pm, the estimated time for restoration is between 2 to 4 hours.