Power Outage Disrupts Big Bear Valley: Crews Respond Swiftly to Prevent Fire Risk



Big Bear Lake, CA — Big Bear News – August 24, 2025 – A widespread power outage swept across Big Bear Valley on Saturday afternoon after a tree wire overheated and melted, triggering electrical arcing and prompting immediate action from Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES). The outage affected most of the valley, leaving homes, businesses, and weekend events temporarily in the dark.

According to BVES officials, the damaged insulator posed a potential fire hazard, and crews were dispatched within minutes to isolate the fault and begin repairs. Power was restored to most areas within 4 to 6 hours, thanks to rapid fault isolation and targeted line work.

Notably, The Village and the stretch from the lake’s south shore to the dam remained powered throughout the incident. BVES credited the 34 kV sub-transmission line’s fault isolation for preserving service in those zones.

Local businesses adapted quickly, with some switching to backup generators and others using the downtime to connect with customers in creative ways. “It’s Big Bear—we know how to roll with it,” said one shop owner near Pine Knot Avenue.

BVES has since confirmed the issue was resolved and is reviewing infrastructure to prevent future incidents. Residents are encouraged to sign up for outage alerts and follow BVES on social media for real-time updates.

For those impacted, the outage served as a reminder of the importance of preparedness—and the resilience of a mountain community that knows how to rally when the lights go out.