Potential for Another Public Safety Power Shutoff for Tuesday, August 5th

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Bear Valley Electric Service is notifying customers that Southern California Edison (SCE) has restored power from today’s Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) affecting BVES supply lines. As a precaution, SCE has placed one of their supply lines on standby for re-energization due to the nearby Gold Fire.

However, an additional period of concern for another PSPS could begin tomorrow, August 5th, at 12:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. If SCE de-energizes this line, BVES customers will not experience an outage due to redundancy in the transmission lines. However, this condition does create the potential for large scale outages should one of the other transmission lines experience an outage during the PSPS event. BVES continues to monitor conditions and will keep customers informed of any changes.

Bear Valley Electric Service advises customers to take measures such as using surge protectors for electronics. Also, make an Emergency Kit to contain items like flashlights, a battery-operated radio, non-perishable food, water, a first aid kit, and other essentials. And, keep your refrigerator and freezer closed. Food in the refrigerator can stay fresh for about four hours, and food in the freezer can last up to 48 hours.

BVES will continue to monitor weather conditions and inform customers of any significant changes that could affect their service. For more information, customers can call (800) 808-2837 or visit bvesinc.com.