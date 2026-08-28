Potential Southern California Edison Public Safety Power Shut-Off Now through Monday

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – As of 4:35pm on Friday, August 28th, Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. (BVES) is notifying customers that Southern California Edison (SCE) is monitoring transmission lines serving the BVES system for a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS).

The overall period of concern is from 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28, through 9:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2026. The potentially most impactful period for BVES customers is from 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, through 3:00 a.m. on Monday, August 31. These estimated times may change as weather conditions and forecasts develop.

SCE is considering a potential shutoff because of forecasted high winds and elevated wildfire conditions. If SCE de-energizes the transmission lines, BVES will have limited capacity, and some or all BVES customers may experience an outage.

After hazardous conditions subside, SCE must inspect affected power lines before restoring service. Inspections generally occur during daylight hours, and restoration may require up to eight additional hours. Actual restoration timing will depend on weather conditions, inspection results, and whether repairs are necessary.

No outage has been confirmed at this time. BVES will continue to monitor weather conditions, coordinate with SCE, and inform customers of any significant changes that could affect their service. Customers should prepare for the possibility of an extended outage.

California electric utilities may proactively de-energize power lines during dangerous fire-weather conditions to reduce the risk of utility equipment contributing to a wildfire. Public safety remains the primary consideration in any PSPS decision.

For more information, call (800) 808-2837 or visit www.bvesinc.com.