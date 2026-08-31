Potential for Public Safety Power Shutoff Extended

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. (BVES) is notifying customers that Southern California Edison (SCE) is monitoring transmission lines serving the BVES system for a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS).

The initial period of concern was expected to end today, Monday, August 31, 2026 at 3 a.m., however, due to wind-driven fire conditions, SCE has extended the period of concern. These wind-driven fire conditions are expected to continue through Tuesday morning, September 1, 2026. These estimated times may change as weather conditions and forecasts develop.

SCE is considering a potential shutoff because of forecasted high winds and elevated wildfire conditions. If SCE de-energizes the transmission lines, BVES will have limited capacity, and some or all BVES customers may experience an outage.

After hazardous conditions subside, SCE must inspect affected power lines before restoring service. Inspections generally occur during daylight hours, and restoration may require up to eight additional hours. Actual restoration timing will depend on weather conditions, inspection results, and whether repairs are necessary.

No outage has been confirmed at this time. BVES will continue to monitor weather conditions, coordinate with SCE, and inform customers of any significant changes that could affect their service. Customers should prepare for the possibility of an extended outage.

California electric utilities may proactively de-energize power lines during dangerous fire-weather conditions to reduce the risk of utility equipment contributing to a wildfire. Public safety remains the primary consideration in any PSPS decision.

For more information, call (800) 808-2837 or visit www.bvesinc.com.