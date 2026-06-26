Southern California Edison Implements Public Safety Power Shutoff

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Southern California Edison de-energized electrical lines at approximately 3:00 am this morning implementing a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). BVES is attempting to utilize its small power plant to restore and maintain electric service to as many customers as possible. If your power has been restored, they ask that you make every effort to minimize electrical usage by turning off unnecessary lights and appliances and reducing overall power consumption. Conserving electricity will allow BVES to provide electric service to as many customers as possible while the PSPS remains in effect.

Southern California Edison (SCE) has placed two of the BVES transmission lines on its Monitored Circuit List for a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). The period of concern begins at 12 pm Friday, June 26th and extends through 12 am Sunday, June 28th. This is due to high winds and fire conditions forecasted in the region. BVES will have very limited capacity and some or all BVES customers may experience outages for the period of concern.



Bear Valley Electric Service advises customers to take measures such as using surge protectors for electronics. Also, make an Emergency Kit to contain items like flashlights, a battery-operated radio, non-perishable food, water, a first aid kit, and other essentials. And, keep your refrigerator and freezer closed. Food in the refrigerator can stay fresh for about four hours, and food in the freezer can last up to 48 hours.

For more information, customers can call (800) 808-2837 or visit bvesinc.com.