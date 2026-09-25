Potential Public Safety Power Shutoff This Weekend

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. (BVES) is notifying customers that Southern California Edison (SCE) is monitoring transmission lines serving the BVES system for a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS).

The overall period of concern is from 6:00pm on Saturday, September 26, 2026, through 3:00am on Monday, September 28, 2026. These estimated times may change as weather conditions and forecasts develop.

SCE is considering a potential shutoff because of forecasted high winds and elevated wildfire conditions. The SCE team indicated that due to strong winds, there is a possibility that the event could extend further into next week. If SCE de-energizes the transmission lines, BVES will have limited capacity, and some or all BVES customers may experience an outage.

As a reminder, if the power is shut off in the nighttime hours, it will likely not be turned back on until morning due to SCE scouting protocols. Keep in mind that after hazardous conditions subside, SCE must inspect affected power lines before restoring service. Inspections generally occur during daylight hours, and restoration may require up to eight additional hours. Actual restoration timing will depend on weather conditions, inspection results, and whether repairs are necessary.

No outage has been confirmed at this time. BVES will continue to monitor weather conditions, coordinate with SCE, and inform customers of any significant changes that could affect their service. Customers should prepare for the possibility of an extended outage.

For more information, call (800) 808-2837 or visit www.bvesinc.com.