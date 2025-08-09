Potential Public Safety Shut-Off From Monday, September 8th at 3pm through Tuesday, September 9th at 9pm

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Big Bear Lake, CA – Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES) is notifying customers that Southern California Edison (SCE) has placed one of the BVES transmission lines on its Monitored Circuit List for a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). The period of concern begins today September 8th, at 3:00 p.m. until September 9th, at 9:00 p.m. If SCE de-energizes this line, BVES customers will not experience an outage due to redundancy in the transmission lines. However, this condition does create the potential for large scale outages should one of the other transmission lines experience an outage during the PSPS event. BVES continues to monitor the conditions and will keep customers informed of any changes.

Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES) is reaching out to customers who may be impacted if Southern California Edison (SCE) implements a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). Updates will be provided through Facebook, voice and text messages, www.bvesinc.com, and local media.

As a reminder, the State of California allows electric utilities like SCE to proactively shut off power in high-risk areas during extreme weather conditions to reduce wildfire risk and ensure the safety of customers, their families, and property. Power restoration typically takes 8 hours, and will start after the wind subsides. Delays may occur if daylight is required for safe inspections.

They advise customers to take measures such as using surge protectors for electronics. Also, make an Emergency Kit to contain items like flashlights, a battery-operated radio, non-perishable food, water, a first aid kit, and other essentials. And, keep your refrigerator and freezer closed. For more information, customers can call (800) 808-2837 or visit bvesinc.com.