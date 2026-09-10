Potential Public Safety Power Shutoff on Saturday

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Bear Valley Electric, Inc., is informing the community that Southern California Edison (SCE) may be enacting a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) on Saturday, October 10, 2026 from 12:01 am (midnight) to 9 pm. This period of concern is due to high winds and fire conditions that may affect their lines serving the Big Bear area.
There is no outage scheduled at this time. However, if SCE de-energizes these lines, BVES will have very limited capacity, and some or all customers may experience an outage. Customers should prepare for the possibility of an extended outage and continue monitoring BVES updates.
For more information, call (800) 808-2837, visit www.bvesinc.com, or follow BVES on Facebook.