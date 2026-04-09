Potential PSPS Could Affect Big Bear Valley This Saturday

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc., is informing the public that due to projected high winds and dangerous fire conditions, the primary Southern California Edison transmission lines serving Big Bear Valley from Lucerne Valley meet SCE’s criteria for possible Public Safety Power Shutoff Saturday, September 5th, from midnight to midnight. That period of concern may change in the coming days based on weather conditions.
Please note that a shut-off has not been confirmed at this time. However, if SCE de-energizes these lines, BVES will have very limited capacity, and some or all customers may experience an outage. Customers should prepare for the possibility of an extended outage and continue monitoring BVES and KBHR for updates.