Friends of Big Bear Valley Bald Eagle Chicks Naming Contest

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Friends of Big Bear Valley, the non-profit organization who oversees Big Bear’s eagle webcam, has started a contest to help name the two eaglets of Jackie and Shadow. The bald eagle chick naming is a fundraiser for FOBBV who rely on donations to provide the Bald Eagle Cam livestream 24/7/365 as a public benefit, free from advertisements.

You can place your entries on their website at https://www.friendsofbigbearvalley.org/fobbv-chick-naming-contest-fundraiser/

Donate $5 for one name entry, $10 for three name entries or $25 for 10 name entries. You have until Friday, March 28th at 11:59 PM Pacific time to submit names. Since the gender of the two remaining chicks is unknown, they request that you provide neutral name suggestions only.

Then, their computer will randomly draw a list of finalists for the Bear Valley Unified School District elementary school students to make the final name selections. Previously, Big Bear’s 3rd grade students named the eaglets. This year, the 3rd graders will be joined by the 4th and 5th graders who will vote by secret ballot to select the winning names on April 1st.

FOBBV will tally up their votes and announce Jackie and Shadow’s new chick names on their social media platforms, YouTube and website that evening. Anyone that entered a winning chick name will receive a certificate of recognition.