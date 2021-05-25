One Rescue From Vehicle Over the Side

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Saturday San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched to a reported “Vehicle Over the Side’ on Highway 18 near North Waterman Canyon Rd. The 911 caller stated a vehicle left the roadway and descended out of view down a steep hillside.

San Bernardino County Fire crews arrived to find a vehicle 200-300 feet over the side of Highway 18. Firefighters worked their way down the steep hillside to access the vehicle. Once they arrived, they found one patient with major injuries inside the vehicle. A San Bernardino County Sheriff Rescue Helicopter was requested to hoist and transport the injured party. Firefighter-Paramedics worked on patient care and packaging while the SBSO Helicopter responded to the scene. The patient was then hoisted and transported by SBSO Air-Rescue 308 to a local trauma center for treatment.

San Bernardino County Fire responded with two Engines, a Truck, a Rescue, Medic Squad and a Battalion Chief. San Bernardino County Sheriff assisted with a Patrol and Rescue Helicopter.