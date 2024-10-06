Two Back to Back Structure Fires

BIG BEAR Valley – Big Bear News – On Thursday, June 6, 2024, a residential structure fire was

reported in the 200 Block of West North Shore Drive, Big Bear City, at approximately 9:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews observed smoke inside a single-story residential structure. Crews quickly

extinguished the fire within approximately 10 minutes. Fire crews remained on scene for

approximately two hours to ensure complete extinguishment. The residence was unoccupied at the

time of the incident; however, crews reported several family pets were in the residence during the

fire, but could not be found.

The structure fire required all units from the Big Bear Fire Department to respond with assistance

from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Battalion Chief Brian Parham was on-scene

and in command of the response.

On Sunday, June 9, 2024, at approximately 10:15 p.m., the Big Bear Fire Department was called

to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Siskiyou Ln., in Moonridge. Upon arrival, fire crews found

a fully involved single-story residential structure which had extended to the surrounding

vegetation. Two occupants were home and self-evacuated. There were family pets; however, fire

crews were unable to find them. One residential structure adjacent to the fire sustained heat damage

Fire personnel was on scene till the early morning hours. The residential structure collapsed, which

prevented access to the interior of the structure. One firefighter obtained minor injuries.

The structure fire required all units from the Big Bear Fire Department, as well as Cal Fire, San

Bernardino County Fire – Fawnskin, and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Due to

extended commitment of suppression efforts, mutual aid was requested from Apple Valley Fire

Protection District for valley coverage.

Battalion Chief Brian Parham was on-scene and in command of the response along with Acting

Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Luke Wagner.

Cause of both fires are under investigation by the Big Bear Fire Department.

Photos from Big Bear Fire Department.

For tips on fire safety visit our website at www.bigbearfire.org.