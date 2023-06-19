Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

Music Benefit for Mike Cross Tonight at 572 Social

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – Local musicians will gather tonight, June 19th, for a Music Benefit for Mike Cross at 572 Social Kitchen and Lounge on Pine Knot in the Big Bear Lake Village from 5pm to 8pm. Beloved musician, Mike Cross, a frequent performer at the Pines Tavern, is recovering from surgery. The proceeds from tonight’s fundraiser will be donated to Mike and his family. The line-up includes 5pm with Brad Riesau, 5:30pm with Wil Roberts, 6pm with Peter Sears, 6:30pm with Nikki Sparks and Tim Simms and 7pm with Dayton Borders and Steve Boggio. All are welcome to attend!

