The 4th Annual Make Music Day Thursday June 20



Big Bear Lake CA – Big Bear News – Make Music Day is back. This FREE celebration of music takes place around the world each year on the Summer Solstice, June 21 st, and for the fourth year, will be here in Big Bear from 2:00 to 8:00 pm in the Big Bear Village. Fifteen Village businesses along Pine Knot Avenue and Village Drive will play host to over 60 local musicians/bands as they share their talent and love of music. Visit the Open Mic stage at The Copper Q from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm to see a new

performer every 30 minutes. Looking for audience participation? Check out the Harmonica Jam Take III and the Beat Your Bucket drum circle. Harmonica Jam Take III

will feature a harmonica lesson and free harmonicas while supplies last from 6:00 pm to 7:15 pm in front of Amangala’s Sandwich and Bagel House at 40729 Village Drive. Then at 6:45 in front of Sotheby’s Real Estate at 596 Pine Knot, join in the Beat Your Bucket Jam (drum circle) where buckets and drumsticks will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.



Launched in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique, Make Music Day is now held on the same day in more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries. Completely

different from a typical music festival, Make Music is open to anyone who wants to take part. Every kind of musician young and old, amateur and professional,

of every musical persuasion is welcome. All of it is FREE and open to the public. The schedule of band/musicians, times, and locations will be available online at

www.MakeMusicDay.org/bigbear/ For more information contact us via email at bigbear@makemusicday.org International website: https://www.MakeMusicDay.org