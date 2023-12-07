Artisan Boutique in the Village this Weekend

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – The “A” Garden Club of Big Bear Valley presents the 2nd Annual “Enchanted Garden Boutique” this Saturday, July 15th, from 9:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The boutique will feature plant and yard art sales, craftsmen and artists, local vendors, food, and activities for kids. Nikki Sparks and the band Bearly Famous will provide musical entertainment and several representatives from community organizations will also be participating. Local author Christie Walker Bos will discuss xeriscape gardening and her new book. The “Enchanted Garden Boutique” will be held at the Christmas Tree Corner in the Village at Pine Knot and Village Drive with all proceeds benefiting the Carole Hassler Scholarship Fund for Big Bear High School graduates and civic beautification projects in our community. Admission is free. For more information contact Lori Olsen, 714-865-6181.