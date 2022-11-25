Big Bear Lake’s Christmas in the Village and Tree Lighting Ceremony

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The City of Big Bear Lake hosts the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting tonight, November 25th, at 5 PM at Christmas Tree Corner located at the corner of Village Drive and Pine Knot Avenue. Enjoy live music by the Mountain Marvelettes and local favorite, Nikki Sparks. Big Bear Lake City Council members will welcome the crowd for the official kick off to the holiday season. Big Bear Lake Mayor Rick Herrick will start the countdown for the official Christmas tree lighting followed by special guests, Santa and Mrs. Claus! Bring the whole family to ring in the holiday season in the Big Bear Lake Village.



Also, join the Big Bear Fire Department on Saturday, November 26th for their tree lighting ceremony at 5 PM at Station 282 and meet Santa as he rides into town on a fire engine at 5:30 PM. Station 282 is located at 301 West Big Bear Blouvard in Big Bear City.