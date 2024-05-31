Mountaintop Strings of California Performs on Saturday, June 1st

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Youth orchestra, the MountainTop Strings of California, presents “Vivaldi to Viva La Vida” on Saturday, June 1st beginning at 6pm. Enjoy an evening of musical favorites from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons to Pop hits including Coldplay’s Viva La Vida. Ticket are $35 per person and includes Italian bites, beer and wine with all the proceeds going towards the student’s 2024 Italy tour.

Tickets are available online at www.mountaintopstrings.org or at the door. The event will be at Destination Big Bear located at 713 Stocker Road in Big Bar Lake. Seating is first come, first served.

Donations are tax deductible under Lighthouse Project 501(c)3. Donations can be sent to Sharon Rizzo, P.O. Box 71, Big Bear Lake, CA, 92315, Zelle 909-744-7598 (Lighthouse Youth Orchestra) or on the MountainTop Strings website.