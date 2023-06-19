SIBBV “Wine, Whisky & Chocolate” Fundraiser, June 25th

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – Soroptimist International of Big Bear Valley presents their annual “Wine, Whisky & Chocolate” Fundraiser on Sunday, June 25th from 3pm to 6pm. Tickets are $60 per person and are still available by logging on to www.sibbv.clubexpress.com. “Wine, Whisky & Chocolate” will be held outdoors in a beautiful garden setting at the home of a local club member. Soroptimist’s mission is to enhance the lives of women and girls in our community and throughout the world. Money raised at this fundraiser will help support local programs like “Live Your Dream” Awards, Beyond the Bell childcare and student scholarships to name a few. For more information call 909-585-8616.