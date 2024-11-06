The Big Bear Lake Village Wine Walk Returns this Saturday, June 15th!

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – Visit Big Bear hosts the return of the popular Big Bear Lake Village Wine Walk this Saturday, June 15th! Participating stores will welcome customers to enjoy delicious wine and snacks while shopping.

Guest check-in begins at 12:30 PM on the corner of Pine Knot Avenue and Village Drive. Wine Walk participants must be at least 21 years old. There are three categories of tickets for purchase listed below.

Regular ticket prices includes a commemorative wine glass, tote bag, badge, and 12 wine-tasting tickets for $45 beginning on June 1st.

VIP tickets includes 12 wine tickets, a commemorative wine glass, a commemorative wine yoke, directional information, a tote bag, and Big Bear’s Mountain Transit pick up and return to your choice of location in the Big Bear Valley for $65 beginning June 1st. Please enter your pickup location at the time of your purchase.

Food Only tickets are $20 and includes 12 food tickets to enjoy nibbles at each of the wine host locations.

Tickets sales end on Friday, June 14th so purchase your tickets today by visiting https://www.bigbear.com/events/annual/big-bear-lake-village-wine-walk/