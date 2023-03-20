El Dorado and Apple Fire Burn Scars Evacuation Warning

Forest Falls – Angelus Oaks – Oak Glen – Mountain Home Village
Big Bear News, Forest Falls – Angelus Oaks – Oak Glen – Mountain Home Village: In anticipation of a heavy incoming storm, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has issued an evacuation warning for the communities of Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and Northeast Yucaipa effective at 8:00 p.m. tonight (Monday, March 20.)
The National Weather Service expects substantial rainfall in these areas on Tuesday, March 21, creating the potential for mud and debris flows in the the El Dorado and Apple fire burn scars. Residents are advised to
Residents are advised to stay up-to-date on emergency and evacuation information by signing up for the Telephone Emergency Notification System (TENS.) With TENS, the San Bernardino County Sheriff and Fire Departments send high-speed mass notifications via telephone and text messages. Register for TENS here.
They advise that it’s also a good idea to download the San Bernardino Ready app, which helps residents to stay prepared and protect their loved ones should an emergency occur. More information is available at sbcfire.org.