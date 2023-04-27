Big Bear News – KBHR933.com – Grizzly – Big Bear Lake – Greetings citizens of the mountains. This is Ryan Orr with another episode of Mountain Matters, bringing you the news you need to know.

The City of Big Bear Lake kicks off its visioning process this week with free trolley tours of Big Bear Lake on all three of its lines and will and will be asking riders what they love about Big Bear Lake and things they’d like to see happen in the community’s future. Jump on and off anywhere and spend as little or as much time as you like. The trolly tours will be from 1-3 p.m. on April 27 and 29. For more information visit bigbearlakevision.com.

There was a Successful Earth Day in the Big Bear Valley, volunteers with Restore the Bear cleaned up one ton of trash from Lower Rathbun Creek and included the Copper Q, The Big Bear Grizzly, Councilwoman Bynette Mote, Stalcup Landscaping, Cool Cabins, AirBnB Hosts and more. Thank you to all that helped restore our beautiful waterways and to the Copper Q for providing trash bags, gloves, and a free cup of coffee to participants.

As part of the snowstorm recovery efforts, San Bernardino County 3rd District Supervisor Dawn Rowe announced additional financial grants are available through the FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration to help residents, property owners, and businesses that incurred losses during the snowstorms of Feb. and March. Individuals who may be eligible should begin registering with FEMA at www.disasterassitance.gov or by calling the FEMA helpline at 1-800-621-3362.

Networks are still down at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department after it was hacked on or around April 7 and officials are mum on providing details or updates on the issues. It has affected everything from the Sheriff’s Log to digital inmate records. Even an FBI media representative was quoted saying “we’re told not to comment.” Stay tuned for more information as it is received.

In other news, the Big Bear Lake DWP approved a five-year rate study that now goes to the big Bear City Council for final approval, The Big Bear City Airport Board approved a loan in one of the final steps to start construction on a new terminal building, The City Council reviewed emergency operations in relation to the snow storms where improving communications was a common theme, and also approved a permanent pothole patching plan that will take place along with the annual road rehabilitation plan.

Don’t forget that May is mental health awareness month and we encourage you all to check in with yourselves and find ways to support our local programs and non-profits that help to increase mental health programs. Think of mental health as if you were on an airplane, and the oxygen masks came down. Take care of yourselves first, so that you can then help your loved ones and those around you.

For these stories and more visit www.KBHR933.com or Bigbeargrizzly.net and remember to always stay informed, get involved and take care.