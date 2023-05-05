Mountain Lion Cubs Holly and Hazel Newest Residents at the Zoo

Big Bear Lake, CA – KBHR Big Bear News -The Big Bear Alpine Zoo this week is expected to accept its two newest permanent residents as Holly and Hazel, a pair of mountain lion cubs are set to arrive. The two cubs were found about 17 miles apart within a few weeks of each other in the Santa Cruz mountains and after confirming that their mothers were not returning to care for them, they’ve spent the last few months being nursed back to health at the Oakland Zoo. No word yet on when they’ll be fit for visitors at the Big Bear Zoo. Canyon and Cascade, the two mountain lions that spent years at the Big Bear Alpine Zoo, passed away within the last year.

