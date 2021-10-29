Free Big Bear Trolley Service Starts Sunday

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Starting this Sunday, Mountain Transit will begin a new free Big Bear Trolley service with extended service routes throughout the Big Bear Valley. This program is a two year demonstration project for free trolley and airport transportation services for both locals and visitors. Starting October 31st, all riders can travel for free commuting to and from work, access to the Village, supermarkets, restaurants, shops, the ski resorts, the airport and more. To learn more about the trolley service areas for the new Red, Gold and Blue Lines, visit www.mountaintransit.org. You can also download their free Double Map tracking APP that will tell you where the trolleys are located in real time. Service will run 6:30am to 9:30pm, 7 days a week, even on holidays. This program is a cooperative effort among Mountain Transit, the City of Big Bear Lake, the Big Bear Airport, Big Bear Mountain Resort, Visit Big Bear and San Bernardino County Supervisor Dawn Rowe. These agencies want to encourage residents and visitors to leave their cars behind and utilize the free trolley service to cut down on traffic and pollution for a greener approach to local transportation.